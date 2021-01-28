I think we owe a debt of gratitude to Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, and his staff for all the work they’ve done to keep the region informed about the coronavirus and to get out the vaccine to control it.
I’ve talked with several people from Pennsylvania and Virginia who say that where they live, nothing is being said about COVID vaccines and the public has received little if any information about it.
But ARHS has really stepped up and done an outstanding job, far surpassing other health regions in North Carolina in getting out information about COVID vaccines and getting shots into arms. Bravo!
I think we also need to give a big thank you to the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in traffic control and their organizational skills in keeping traffic flowing.
Lastly I want to thank the North Carolina Army and Air National Guard, first for their service to our nation, and secondly for their assistance in helping ARHS administer vaccines. And let’s also not forget the many volunteers who gave up their time to come out and assist in passing out information to residents as they waited in their vehicles to get the vaccine.
The health department, city and county law enforcement, Army and Air National Guard and volunteers did this in weather not conducive to being outside. Cold, rain or shine they were there. They truly deserve the thanks of Pasquotank County citizens.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Why is Graham more loyal to Trump than to Christ?
It’s well-known that Evangelicals are very loyal to Donald Trump. As I see it, Franklin Graham and his troops are less authentic followers of Christ than they are followers of the former president.
Jesus was authentic, real, truthful, loving, honest, strong, apolitical and nonviolent. Donald Trump was the very opposite of these Godly qualities.
Jesus Christ was divine, holy. perfect, humble. Donald Trump?
So why would anyone who claims to be a Christian support Donald Trump? Didn’t Jesus himself say, “You cannot serve God and Mammon?”
JERRY GILL
Hertford