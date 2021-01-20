In an earlier letter to the editor, I posed the question: What will we have in a Biden–Harris administration?
It now appears settled that the Biden–Harris ticket will lead our country for the next four years. And at least for the immediate future, we will have a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate and a Democratic majority in the U.S. House.
Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary before the Iowa caucuses, was selected by then Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be his vice president. According to Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution: “The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided.”
In light of the history of the Democrats’ practice of voting in lockstep on most all Democratic proposed legislation, and the likelihood that Biden will never veto any Democratic proposed legislation, Harris may be the most powerful person in the U.S. today. Step aside Nancy Pelosi, because you may not get anything passed without Harris’ OK. Harris “trumps” Pelosi!
It appears America will see some radical changes that will come fast and furious and only time will tell if Americans will benefit.
ROBERT MUIR
Hertford