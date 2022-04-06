I’ve heard the phrase, “Great minds think alike,” many times. I think the opposite, “Small minds think alike,” is also true.
Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “genius” for invading Ukraine and thought it was a “smart” thing to do. Trump continued to praise the Russian leader by saying that he was “smart” and that American leadership was “dumb.”
It’s clear that Donald Trump admires this ruthless leader. Both men have a “if I don’t win than nobody wins” attitude. They both call lies “truth” and truth “fake news.”
According to John Bolton, who served as one of Trump’s White House National Security Advisers, neither Trump nor Putin liked NATO.
Ten years ago, then Vice President Joe Biden met Putin in the Kremlin and told him that he “had no soul,” and apparently he was right. President Biden has his faults but his efforts to help Ukraine through sanctions and weapons shipments at least shows compassion toward the victims of this Russian aggression. At least he’s not admiring the one doing the victimizing.
Biden’s compassion stops short of causing World War III — as it should. Men like Trump and Putin are too self-centered and too small-minded to lead any country.
I hope and pray that the cult-like fog will eventually lift, so people will see clearly that the election of Donald Trump in 2024 would be a mistake and that’s the plain truth.