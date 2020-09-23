An old saying goes: When they’re talking about you, they’re letting someone else rest.
Maybe that’s so but shouldn’t that make you feel better? That may be true in many cases but not when they’re trashing an honorable man like Bob Steinburg, whom The Daily Advance seems delighted to smear. For awhile I thought it was just me but the Advance has no decency. Going after Mr. Steinburg was over the top.
The Advance has a wealth of unAmerican acolytes to call on to not only smear individuals but to bring down the country as well. What is not apparent is that attacking your leaders emboldens our enemies, and as a result they no longer fear us.
That’s why anarchy and lawlessness is rampant in the streets across America while the Advance is advocating for the destruction of the government through its proxies. A headline on a letter in the Sept. 5-7 edition stated: ‘Sometimes destroying the framework sensible thing to do.’ If that isn’t a coded attack on the Constitution then I don’t know what is.
I know Mr Steinburg to be a decent and honorable man and as a leader not at liberty to speak his mind freely. But speaking for myself and in accordance with scripture, slander is bad as murder.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Don’t follow Trump’s advice: Just vote once
There is nothing normal about President Donald Trump coming to our great state of North Carolina and asking the people to vote twice. Yes, twice!
Everyone knows that voting twice, or even trying to vote twice, is a felony. Apparently the only people who don’t are President Trump and our attorney general, William Barr.
I’d urge your readers to get their ballot in early. And once — just once, please. You don’t want to spend a long time in prison.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City