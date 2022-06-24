Reading the column by Holly Audette in the June 11-13 expanded edition of The Daily Advance, I was struck by her critical stance toward her neighbors and fellow Americans. Although she invited readers to fact-check what she wrote, I could not discern any facts, statistics, or cited references; her comments appeared to be a diatribe against liberals, moderates, immigrants, Catholics, economically-disadvantaged people, Black Lives Matter, George Soros, Mexico, and China, among others.
With regard to the “porous borders” she mentioned “that bring death and destruction through gangs, drugs and human trafficking” (a slam against immigrants), I would have to ask whether Mexican drug cartels are now in the business of charity, giving away their products to America. I do not believe they are. There are ready markets in the U.S. for cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and assorted illicit drugs.
It is not street people who are exclusively obtaining them either, but members of the middle and upper classes, moderate wage-earners and affluent professionals alike. The funds received by the cartels from these drug sales are used to finance their efforts to exterminate Hispanic citizens who own what they want, or to confiscate the property the cartels want to occupy, and this is driving people to immigrate. The plot of the novel “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins tells this story grippingly.
There is an uptick of anxiety in America due to the sheer numbers of mass shootings, and the lack of a sense that lawmakers possess any urgency to address the shooting epidemic. It is unlikely there will be anything like broad bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, so the status quo will probably continue.
The U.S. Senate will push back against even talking about restrictive measures, such as banning AR-15 type weapons used in the Buffalo supermarket and Uvalde school massacres, because American lawmakers, it would appear, are incapable of solving major domestic challenges at the national level.
They are instead willing to leave efforts to curb access to guns to state and local leaders — people like Holly Audette and her ilk — who maintain gun control is not what’s needed, but rather personal accountability. In fact, personal accountability is the “absolute answer for gun abuse” Audette says, because guns are just things that are important for hunting and putting food on the table or for having fun engaging in sports.
Particularly rancid was Audette’s assertion that Catholic Charities is “delivering death and destruction to your hometown.” Catholic Charities are the people who helped underwrite the 2009 Prescription Project in Elizabeth City — an initiative that supplemented the cost of medication for seniors, the poor, and those with mental illness who otherwise were faced with choosing between purchasing groceries or the prescriptions they required.
Catholic Charities’ mission, as stated, is “with joy, through prayer and action, to build bridges of hope, mercy, and justice for responsive communal care to citizens in need.” These are the folks who help pay heating bills in winter and make the rent for people facing eviction.
Holly Audette should take her own advice and practice some personal accountability when touting such bizarre statements in these columns of hers.
MARYANN JORDAN
Elizabeth City