There are many words used to describe Donald Trump. Some are good, some are not so good. I think the one word that describes him best is “autocrat.” Here are some of the things that an autocrat does:
• Extends executive powers. An autocrat strengthens his powers and tries to weaken those of other branches of the government such as the legislative and judicial that provide checks and balances. An autocrat also puts people who agree with him in important government positions, whether they are qualified or not. If people in these positions don’t agree, an autocrat fires them publicly.
• Appeals to populism and nationalism. An autocrat exploits existing tensions in a society — whether they be liberal vs. conservative, white vs. Black, rich vs. poor, to name just a few.
• Control the news. An autocrat uses outlets like TV news, Twitter and Facebook to get out his message and to blame his failures on opposing parties and people who don’t agree with him. An autocrat never admits or acknowledges being wrong, no matter what.
• Gain influence in foreign countries. An autocrat can always find a despot in a foreign country who agrees with him. He just needs to send the despot a few jet planes or improve the economic agreements the despot’s country has with his. He then can have the despot over for lunch at the White House to show the world how great a leader he is.
Over the years there have been many autocrats in many different countries. Hopefully, we just got rid of ours.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City