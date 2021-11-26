Let’s be clear. A bad day for Democrats is a good day for America. The Nov. 2 election results showed the Democratic party and their propaganda machine, the media, that if you shut down schools, force kids to wear masks, indoctrinate them to hate America, call their parents domestic terrorists, lecture them about ridiculous pronouns and divide them by “oppressed” and “oppressors,” the voters will reject your party.
Incredible that the two main media darlings during COVID-19 pandemic and false shepherds of the Democratic party, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been further exposed as the political hacks that they are.
Every sane and clear-thinking person knows that Fauci got everything wrong about COVID-19 from day one. Now we know his National Institute of Health division donated grant money to a lab that drugged Beagle puppies and locked them in cages so that their faces could be eaten alive by sandflies with their vocal cords cut so they could not cry out in pain. Where’s PETA on this?
Liberals couldn’t buy Cuomo’s book about “Leadership” fast enough last year all while ignoring the thousands of New York nursing home deaths and the endless sexual harassment claims against him.
Remember folks, failure and incompetence are resume enhancers in the Democratic party. Need further proof? See Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jen Psaki, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Can you name a single successful thing they’ve done? Of course not.
Instead of falling asleep at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, maybe Biden can change his disastrous “Build Back Better” initiative to just “put it back the way you found it” and leave it the hell alone. In case anyone is still not sure, it’s not about Trump’s corruption at all, it’s about making sure that you don’t find out about the Biden administration’s corruption.
In a divided country like we are, I’ll gladly stand with the ones who carry a firearm and know which bathroom to use.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s Note: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and is part of the National Institutes of Health, did not fund the “trapped dogs” study referred to by the letter author. According to a Nov. 19 Washington Post story, the researchers of the study erroneously listed the NIAID as a funder in a paper published in the PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases Journal in July. Three months later, on Oct. 26, the study’s authors alerted the journal of their error and the journal published a correction. In an interview with The Post, Abhay Satoskar, a professor of pathology and microbiology at Ohio State University and one of the study’s researchers, said the mistake happened because the same group of scientists received a grant for a different experiment. The trapped dog study “had nothing to do with NIAID,” Satoskar told The Post.