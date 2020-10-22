The U.S. Constitution establishes three separate branches of our federal government: legislative, judicial and executive. Nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court are appointed by the executive branch — the president — and ratified by the legislative branch — the U.S. Senate.
The judicial branch rules on the constitutionality of laws in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. It should not use political bias to undercut its rulings. The court’s duty is not to make rulings according to political pressure. Instead, it’s supposed to make rulings that are based on an unbiased assessment and strict interpretation of the Constitution’s intent.
President Trump’s appointment of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett has aroused the ire of left-wing radical senators in the Democratic Party. They want to elicit a commitment from Judge Barrett to show political bias in her rulings — bias favoring their interests in the Affordable Care Act, abortion, and other matters, including the right to bear arms.
These interests are political in nature, not what the Constitution states. Because Judge Barrett will not bend to Democratic senators’ political interest, they are ignoring her qualifications and opposing her confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Policy choices on the presidential ballot, too
Is it better for personality or policy to be on the ballot?
Some view President Donald Trump’s abrasive style and tone as a moral failure. But all policies have moral implications.
For example, is it good to defund the police, which is now leading to dramatically increased murder rates in urban areas such as New York and Minnesota?
What about eliminating the ability for low-income parents to choose the best school for their children? Minority children who attend charter schools are at a 33% lower risk for future incarceration.
Finally and most consequentially, promoting a policy allowing the dismemberment of babies until birth is a clear moral issue on the ballot this fall. “Choice” is the euphemism for this aberration, and taxpayers will be paying for this under a Biden/Harris administration.
Conservatives back the police, promote school choice, and are unashamedly pro-life. Voters, don’t be fooled by smooth talk and rhetoric. The devil is in the details.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City