George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”

But who are the speakers of truth?

Is is the one who shouts the loudest? Is it the one who criticizes the most? Or is it the one who promises the greatest? Is it the elites or the most highly educated?

News organizations have a huge responsibility to maintain factual-based content. There are three important areas these organizations deal with: actual news, opinion and investigative journalism.

Our republic’s survival is currently in danger because of disinformation and the misrepresentation of facts spread by news organizations and politicians.

This occurs through bias in news coverage, opinion meant to divide instead of inform, and investigations based on political motivation.

We must be a seeker of truth with an open mind, looking for facts and actualities. Not with emotion, preconceptions or susceptibility to being swayed by self-interest.


Never before have citizens had so many sources for information. Due to social media and the internet, information is readily available.

But a threat looms when people are banned, canceled or mocked for their views. And even worst, remain silent in fear of retribution

Our freedom of speech and freedom of the press come with a responsibility to seek and learn the truths.

The “Russian hoax,” Hunter Biden’s laptop, the “Don’t say gay” bill, and the border crisis are just some of the issues the mainstream media have misrepresented.

Don’t be a consumer of the news, be a determiner of truth.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City