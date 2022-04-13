Be a determiner of truth, not just consumer of news Apr 13, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”But who are the speakers of truth?Is is the one who shouts the loudest? Is it the one who criticizes the most? Or is it the one who promises the greatest? Is it the elites or the most highly educated?News organizations have a huge responsibility to maintain factual-based content. There are three important areas these organizations deal with: actual news, opinion and investigative journalism.Our republic’s survival is currently in danger because of disinformation and the misrepresentation of facts spread by news organizations and politicians.This occurs through bias in news coverage, opinion meant to divide instead of inform, and investigations based on political motivation.We must be a seeker of truth with an open mind, looking for facts and actualities. Not with emotion, preconceptions or susceptibility to being swayed by self-interest.Never before have citizens had so many sources for information. Due to social media and the internet, information is readily available.But a threat looms when people are banned, canceled or mocked for their views. And even worst, remain silent in fear of retributionOur freedom of speech and freedom of the press come with a responsibility to seek and learn the truths.The “Russian hoax,” Hunter Biden’s laptop, the “Don’t say gay” bill, and the border crisis are just some of the issues the mainstream media have misrepresented.Don’t be a consumer of the news, be a determiner of truth.MARC FORBESElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCity man in jail on murder charges, unclear if tied to Big Lots parking lot shootingJWF Industries chooses Rocky HockNew business launching in downtown EdentonEC police confirm Spencer suspect in Big Lots parking lot fatal shootingEC police arrest city man in Friday's shooting of juvenileGreene not letting 'American Idol' elimination deter her from her dreamsHigh School Baseball | Halstead, Aces rally late to stun KnightsCity to remove four speed bumps on West Main StreetPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathPerquimans County Schools releases honor roles, principal's list for 3rd quarter Images