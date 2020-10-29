Last year, North Carolina lost 35 people during the week of Halloween, and nine of those deaths were caused by impaired drivers who were drunk, high or under the influence of some other mind-altering substance.
Halloween is an especially dangerous time for drivers and pedestrians, as more young people are out at night on the hunt for candy.
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety program is aiming for zero roadway deaths this holiday with our Halloween "Booze It & Lose It" campaign.
Throughout next week, local and state law enforcement will be increasing patrols across the state to catch impaired drivers. But they can’t keep our roads safe without your help.
If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you are a pedestrian, don’t walk impaired.
Remember: It’s never safe to drink and travel. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or call a ride share service.
If you know someone who is impaired by alcohol, a prescription medication, marijuana or another mind-altering substance; don't let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver, call 911.
MARK EZZELL
Garner
Editor's note: The author is director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.