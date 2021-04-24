I would ask your readers to please inspect their medical bills closely and tell their provider prior to receiving service that they must use a pathologist, anesthesiologist, etc., who is also in their participating healthcare network.
I incorrectly assumed that because the actual provider I visited was in my insurance network, that they would use others covered by my network.
This was not the case.
I now have a second, unpaid job dealing with medical bills that were not handled or coded correctly. Due to my tenacity, I have rectified more than $1,400 in errant charges because of these types of errors.
If my letter helps at least one person, I have done my job.
KELSEY L. FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
Wait for facts in shooting probe before protesting
I’m a Boy Scout who has lived here in Elizabeth City my whole life. I have never seen so much unrest in our community as I did on April 21, when a man was shot and killed by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department.
As the investigation continues I believe we should wait for the outcome before protesting. The police must have all the evidence to tell us what happened and who’s really at fault.
I believe we must have confidence in our police and sheriff’s deputies as they do a amazing job in our city.
DALTON BEASLEY
Elizabeth City