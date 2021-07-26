Americans get riled up when they hear the word "mandate," as in "mask mandate" and " vaccination mandate."
We're a free people. Mandates are contrary to the American way.
However, with freedom comes, or should come, wisdom.
The COVID-19 pandemic is real. It's all around us. Over 600,000 Americans have died so far, and they are still dying. The current Delta variant is ravaging America like none of the other variants has done so far.
Our freedom should make us wise enough to realize that we should get vaccinated and wear a mask right away. Delta waits for no man or woman.
In religious terms, freedom/wisdom means selfless loving of everyone around us and doing what God would want us to do for them.
JERRY GILL
Hertford