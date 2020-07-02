As a former citizen and resident of Elizabeth City I support the petition by fellow former city resident Latonja Flowers to take down the Confederate monuments of hate.
History has been distorted and taught in a way that has the supporters of these monuments thinking that the reasons states left the Union were for some noble cause of states’ rights. Out of the mouths of the framers of the secession proclamations you will note that Texas stated, “... all white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that servitude of the African race, as existing in the states, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator....”
Florida stated in its secession proclamation “... at the south, and with our people of course, slavery is the element of all value, and the destruction of that destroys all that is property.”
Louisiana stated in its proclamation, “... the people of the slave-holding states are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery....”
When you go back and look at the secessionists’ manuscripts you see what their cause was rooted in. The fact that North Carolina was reluctant to secede from the Union and only did so because of the attack on Fort Sumter and being cut off from other Union states should be another reason to get rid of those monuments. North Carolina wanted to continue the benefits of remaining a Union state.
ANNIE FULLWOOD
Four Oaks
Don’t take Trump’s critics at face value
When I read an opinion piece like Martha Johnson’s that blames President Donald Trump for everything it tells me more about the writer then the president. I would caution anyone to look up the facts about these accusations to find the real story.
The first false charge involves the coronavirus blame game. China is to blame. I’m still waiting for Trump’s critics to thank him for closing the border and that knowing who is walking into the country might be a wise decision.
Johnson’s statements about the St. Paul’s Church incident are totally wrong.
The point that I can’t make strong enough is to do the research before jumping on the bandwagon. I know our president makes mistakes but when a regular contributor to the this paper cannot say one thing positive about our president and spins the same stories as the Trump-hating journalists, they’re mostly responsible for the division we have in our country today.
RAYMOND MAURICE
Elizabeth City