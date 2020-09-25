The left is so quick to pounce on President Donald Trump but somehow can never acknowledge its own misdeeds and lies.
Robert Mueller’s investigation was perpetrated by lies and supported by people and institutions like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congress members Adam Shift and Maxine Waters, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, CNN and 99% of the media, and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Oh yeah, her. Why are the Clintons untouchable? Perhaps because they have plenty of dirt on others in the swamp.
I figure the media and the Democrats are very good at swaying the public. Most power-hungry regimes, be they socialistic, Nazi, communist or fascist, all took control of the media, education and vulnerable citizens. Those that were against such regimes were violently silenced.
If your eyes are open this is happening now. But for many, eyes are wide shut.
I certainly acknowledge the faults of Trump. But I believe he cares about the common man because he speaks like one. He wants to protect jobs for Americans and motivate patriotism and respect for the law.
How long can we accept and pay for unregulated immigration and the burning of our cities? At what cost to the taxpayer? Does Antifa pay taxes? Does out-of-touch Nancy Pelosi in her multi-millionaire life care about the common person? Did Barack Obama care about Chicago?
I am an American. I know we have problems we need to solve. Anti-Americanism, socialism and anarchy are not the answers. Propaganda is powerful. Just ask Adolf Hitler. Our very own culture is in jeopardy. Think hard about your choices.
DAN SERIK
Elizabeth City
Ban hunting with dogs that might pose virus risk
The governor has asked North Carolina citizens to stay home to flatten the coronavirus curve. Most citizens have complied. Will hunters who use packs of dogs and hunt in groups comply? Will hunters still use their dogs to trespass on property were they do not have permission? That will put me and my family at risk.
The risk from a stray or hunting dog is now deadly. A North Carolina dog that tested positive for the COVID-19 virus has died. While the risk of spread to humans is low, it is unconscionable to allow a hunting dog to place someone at risk just because the hunter’s hobby is running dogs.
From experience, I know most hunters do not have their dogs vaccinated against rabies as required by law. There is no way they can know if their dog carries COVID-19.
I strongly suggest the governor issue an executive order that bans all dog hunting until the hunters can prove their dogs are not carriers of the virus.
DOUG LANE
Elizabeth City