When will this clown show end? No, I don’t mean the Jan 6 hearings.
It’s estimated that the George Floyd riots by leftwing protesters that injured and killed dozens caused between $1 billion and $2 billion in damages. That’s 66 times more costly than the damage to the Capitol but only one of these got a prime-time hearing with zero-cross examination. It’s laughable.
A conservative Supreme Court justice was almost assassinated last week, and firebombs, bricks and other items are being used to damage to pro-life centers by yet another left-wing radical group called Jane’s Revenge and the media is virtually silent.
What do I mean by “clown show”? I mean this presidency.
For my Democrat friends and Biden voters, are you embarrassed and ashamed yet? If not, you’re not paying attention. It’s now inarguable to any serious person that this administration is without question the most incompetent one in our nation’s history.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Jennifer Granholm, Janet Yellen, Anthony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Jen Psaki and now Karine Jean Pierre are completely devoid of reality and any significant accomplishments.
The late, great Rush Limbaugh famously stated that “Liberalism is a mental disorder” and “Failure and incompetence are resume enhancers in the Democrat party.” Do we need any further proof based on the last year and a half?
We know that Biden struggles to put together a coherent sentence, even while reading off a teleprompter. We know that he struggles to climb the stairs of Air Force One without tripping and falling, and now we see that he can’t even ride a bike as well as your average 5-year-old.
Imagine sitting in your car crying because you can’t afford the gas to drive to work anymore, coming home and turning on your TV and seeing Democrats doing a non-sensical TV event for Jan. 6.
Here’s the bottom line. If you voted for Biden, you were bamboozled. If you voted for him and think he’s doing even an average job, you’ve been brainwashed. If you’re going to vote for him again in 2024, you are broken.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
We all benefit when all voters, and all lives, matter
In my heart and in my soul, when I see and hear, “It’s about all of us, all voters matter, all lives matter, and all our lives depend on it,” I believe all are welcome.