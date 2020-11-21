Is this what it’s come down to? The remnants of the old Democratic Party versus loyalty and sanity? It very well could.
It reminds me of the following story. It was reported that Gen. George Patton, when his once-subordinate, Gen. Omar Bradley, passed him over for commanding the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944, said, “Brad, I’ve many faults, but ingratitude is not one of them.”
Patton went on to be arguably the greatest aggressive and successful of generals in our history.
Mark my word: By the time the next mid-term election comes around you who voted for Joe Biden shall witness a total collapse of the remnants of the old Democratic Party.
I’ve followed Biden dating back to about mid 1970s and he has never, that is, never, done anything worthwhile in his adult life but live off the taxpayers, first in Delaware and then in Washington, D.C.
Mark your calendar on this one. Ingratitude is a sickness. If Biden and the leftists prevail you shall immediately be hit with global shenanigans which shall hit your pocketbook and diminish our esteem in the world.
The last administration almost depleted our resources by giving away our wealth to third world mini-nations. History shall record it the worst administration in our history. It was followed by the most dynamic in our history.
If Biden is ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court to be the incoming president he shall go down in history as the second-worst in our history.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh