Two recent events perfectly illustrate the sad, pathetic and embarrassing state of the Biden presidency and today’s media. The first was the event at the White House where the Democrat party’s “messiah,” Barack Obama, showed up. As the event ended, you can see President Biden looking lost and walking around aimlessly, looking for someone, anyone to talk to.
At one point he walks up to Obama and calls out his name, but Obama ignores him. Then, Biden puts his hand on Obama’s shoulder and Obama again ignores him completely. Literally nobody wanted to talk to Biden, not even his vice president, Kamala Harris.
What a sad state of affairs. I can only imagine the worlds leaders watching that and just laughing. We are watching elder abuse on the world's stage. It’s just downright sad at this point.
The second example on the media was at a “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy” conference where Anne Applebaum of “The Atlantic” was asked by a University of Chicago student about the Hunter Biden laptop story and why the media ignored it and called it “Russian disinformation.” She replied that it was “totally irrelevant,” and wasn’t the least bit interested in it.
I’m sure she would have felt the same way if it had been Don Trump Jr. or Eric Trump. Sure.
Then at the same conference, college freshman Christopher Phillips systematically took Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s "Reliable Sources," apart when he cited the numerous times Stelter and CNN pushed stories like the “Russian collusion” hoax, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a rapist, then-16-year-old Nick Sandman as a “white supremacist,” and, of course, calling Hunter Biden’s laptop story Russian disinformation.
Stelter responded by joking that it was time for lunch, then saying, “I think you are describing a different channel than the one that I watch” and that it was “right-wing talking points,” never once addressing the specific examples given.