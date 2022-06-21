President Joe Biden continues on a downward trend in the most recent polls. TheHill.com is reporting that nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance while only 41 percent approve.
According to The Associated Press, Biden blames the bad economy on COVID-19, Vladimir Putin and the Republicans. Biden isn’t to blame for anything, at least according to him, and to be fair, that may be true because he doesn’t have a clue about how to run a government and he’s totally inept at running the economy.
In fact I doubt that Joe Biden could even spell economics let alone define what it means. To quote one news source, “Counting “shrinkflation,” where consumers get less for whatever they buy, the inflation rate is running about 11 percent. And we are all doing the math.”
Early on, Joe Biden was blaming Putin for the hike in gas prices and yet last week he switched to blaming the greed of oil companies. Biden doesn’t even understand that the board of directors of large companies and corporations have a legal and fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders to make them money.
Gas prices started climbing right after Joe Biden took office when he reversed every good thing the former president did for the economy. This is the Green New Deal being shoved down our throats. I have news for “the Squad”: fossil fuels are not going away anytime soon.
Fact, your 401(k) was looking a whole lot better under the former president than it is under the current president. Do you think that academia, the Hollywood elite, and the elite politicians, both Democrat and Republican, care about prices? When you’re a millionaire or billionaire you don’t care what anything costs, you just view all these high prices as, “well, it’s only money!”
So for you Biden supporters, get yourself an electric car. All-electric cars start at approximately $30,000 and go up. Every trip you take will be planned around where the charging stations are located. San Francisco reported not long ago that 27-30 percent of charging stations in the city were out of order. Happy motoring!