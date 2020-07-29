In a recent letter I reported that Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden supported efforts to defund the police. The editorial note that followed my letter made an attempt to “correct” me, contending that Biden did not support such efforts.
Then several examples were offered as proof. Well, I now offer my proof. During an interview with liberal activist Ady Barkan, Biden was asked if was in agreement with redirecting funds from the police department to other departments. His answer was, and I quote, “yes absolutely.”
Now correct me if I am wrong, but is not taking away funds from a department for another use or department the same as defunding? He also said something about the police becoming “ the enemy” but I will save that for another letter.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: In the Now This interview with Barkan, The Associated Press reports that former Vice President Joe Biden said he supports redirecting some police funding to address mental health issues or to change the prison system. According to The AP, which has fact-checked the claim, Biden did not say he supports defunding police in the interview.
Stop spread of nature’s ‘gift’ — wear masks
Mother Nature brought us a pandemic. We human beings think, naively, that she is all about glory, majesty and light. But the cold hard fact is that she’s about nothing more than biology, chemistry and physics. Mercy is not her thing.
We’ve got to look to father God for that.
On another matter, President Donald Trump is sickening his Christian supporters while they cheer him on unmasked, grouped together in a church. So tragic!
If they don’t like wearing masks, they surely won’t like wearing ventilators. God help them!
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City