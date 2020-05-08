Is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade telling the truth regarding an alleged sexual assault in 1993 by then-Sen. Joe Biden? I don’t know and neither do you.
Was then-Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford telling the truth regarding an alleged sexual assault by then Georgetown Preparatory School student Brett Kavanaugh? Again, I don’t know and neither do you.
Columnist Leslie Marshall, a Democrat and uber liberal, wrote a column recently entitled, “Leslie Marshall: I believe Joe Biden.”
Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, says she believes Biden over Reade.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the first senators to call for Al Franken’s resignation over alleged sexual harassment, supports Biden.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan says she believes Biden.
What do these last three women have in common? They all want to be vice president. The reality is the left has to support Biden because he’s all they’ve got and that isn’t much.
As we witnessed in the primaries, Biden has a hard time remembering where he is and what he’s running for. During the campaign Biden will have to explain his plagiarism, the Anita Hill debacle, the Reade charges —because she’s not going away — and his record in the Senate and as vice president.
One good thing is that Biden is no debater and at best a mediocre campaigner, and yes, even worse than Hillary Clinton. President Trump should refuse to debate Biden at all if Fox News doesn’t host at least one of the three debates. If Biden forgets to show up, which is very possible, Trump won’t have to debate him at all.
My prediction: Biden, if elected, won’t last four years so conservatives need to pay close attention to whom his vice presidential pick is.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City