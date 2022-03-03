This letter is a response to the letter titled, “When democracy fails citizens, America won’t be great.”
Firstly, as for the American casualties in Afghanistan being unfortunate, there did not have to be any casualties! Any 10-year-old would have first taken our people out, then the equipment, then the military.
Secondly, $80 billion in equipment for the Taliban to use against us or to sell is not excusable.
Thirdly, when we gave up Bagram Air Base and our support for the Afghans, they were naturally disheartened, and after which much loss of life, folded.
Also, we still have Americans and Afghanis who helped us remaining in Afghanistan, even after President Biden said he would not leave any Americans over there.
Fourth, there would have been no invasion of the U.S. Capitol if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had put the National Guard in place that President Trump had ready to go!
Fifth, as for suppressing the vote, we had the biggest turnout in 2020 ever and I have not heard of any person that wanted to vote not being able to.
BILL FREETHY
Aydlett
Editor’s note: Former President Donald Trump has claimed several times, falsely, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his request to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the Capitol ahead of his “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. USA Today has debunked Trump’s false claim, reporting “that a government memo about the events leading up to Jan. 6, statements from Pelosi’s office and the Pentagon, and testimony from the former House sergeant-at-arms show Trump did not request 10,000 troops ahead of the rally.” The newspaper also noted Pelosi’s office has said “the speaker of the House doesn’t have the power to reject that type of request.”