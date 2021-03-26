As Joe Biden trips and falls on the stairs to Air Force One three times, the rest of the world laughs at us. Between his mental decline and his physical weakness and frailty, this is not just an embarrassment, it’s just downright sad.
Shame on the Democratic Party, the media, his family and especially his wife. Who does this to a man they allegedly love and respect? Meanwhile, one of The Daily Advance’s local columnists writes another anti-Trump column, disregarding Biden and the important things happening in our country and around the world. Trump derangement still lives on.
China, Russia, and North Korea have all insulted Biden and America knowing that he will do absolutely nothing. China’s representatives did so face to face in Alaska last week and Biden’s representatives just sat there in stunned silence.
But on the plus side folks, if we all get vaccinated, we might be able to get together in a small group for a hot dog on the Fourth of July. Oil is now $65 a barrel. It was $25 when Trump left office.
Remember when kids at the southern border were put in cages that Obama and Biden built was called a crisis by the left, even while they were fed and given medical treatment? Now with some facilities at over 700% of their legal capacity, children are going hungry and only able to shower once every seven days. But it’s now just a “problem?”
Also, have we ever had a more incompetent and ill-prepared press secretary than Jen Psaki? Does she have a clue about anything besides replying “I’ll have to circle back with you on that?”
Has New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace yet? Despite an FBI investigation into whether the governor and his staff provided false data on the number of nursing home deaths in the New York, the left only cares now because he acted inappropriately with his female staff. Let that sink in.
Lastly, in today’s cancel culture, if we’re canceling everything with a racist history, why haven’t we canceled the Democratic Party?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: According to multiple news agencies who reported on U.S. State Department officials’ meeting this week with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. officials were taken aback by the Chinese officials’ aggressive language, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others traded barbs with them for more than an hour.