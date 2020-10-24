I support the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Their platform is grounded in science, is forward looking, and prepared to address global warming, the existential threat of our time.
While our region is not experiencing the vast horror of western wild fires fueled by increased temperatures and drought, we have significant climate-induced challenges right here. Toxic blue-green algae fouls our rivers during increasingly hot summer months, upending the economic engines of recreation and fishing. Water levels are rising. Hurricanes are more prevalent and destructive. Crops are challenged.
Former Vice President Biden will work for a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs using up-to-date technology. These jobs will advance our economy.
Biden understands that our country’s environment is an essential part of the global environment, not a bubble confined to our borders. He will rejoin the Paris Agreement, strengthen relationships with our allies, and resume U.S. leadership on global issues like the environment.
The Biden/Harris ticket is one of vision and has plans for accomplishment and breakthroughs we can achieve together. Biden provides a pathway to a future with promise for us and future generations.
DIXIE SAKOLOSKY
Elizabeth City
Remembering predictions on Ginsburg, Clinton
Do you know what the date Nov. 9, 2016, commemorates? Given up already? Well, let me help you a little bit because it’s been almost four years since I predicted Donald Trump would fill retiring Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, and guess what? It’ll be a fact before the year is out.
Don’t get me wrong: Nobody wanted Ginsburg dead, though there was plenty of speculation due to her failing health and her age. We just didn’t see it coming. After all, Ginsburg was the same age I am.
President Trump has every constitutional right and precedent, as well as obligation, to fill Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the court as quickly as possible.
And while you’re pondering the imponderable try this one for size: The Daily Advance’s Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, edition had me saying in a letter to the editor: “Trump is on track to blow Hillary away come November.”
This election is different. While it was generally thought there were only a few bad Democrats in 2016, we now know they’re all rotten to the core. God saved the president of the United States in 2016 and he’s still on the throne.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford