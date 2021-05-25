In April, someone wrote a letter to the editor that said Democrats who write letters to the editor or who pen columns for The Daily Advance have not written about the “virtues and competence of ... Joe Biden.”
Well, in response to that letter, I have thought very much about the numerous good things Joe Biden has done so far in office. Indeed, I am writing this letter to show that a Democrat is capable of doing some critical thinking.
I am proud of President Biden for setting an absolutely final date to the U.S. military’s involvement, after two decades, in the war in Afghanistan that has killed more than 2,200 American troops, and wounded 20,000 more military personal. President Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country. This deadline emphatically underscores the reason our troops were in Afghanistan to begin with. The drawdown of U. S. troops began on May 1.
I am also thankful that President Biden has laid out an unheard-of proposal for universal pre-school, two years of free community college, billions of dollars for child care and monthly payments to parents who need financial assistance.
Biden has also made fundamental transformations in the American healthcare system that have allowed medical professionals to combat the COVID-19 crisis, that he promised to tame when he was elected, by making hundreds of millions of vaccinations available to the general public.
Biden has also promised to repair the aged, outdated infrastructure throughout America. I am extremely proud of Biden for unabashedly proposing big initiatives in response to a national crisis.
I genuinely believe that President Biden is a good, God-fearing man. Therefore, in my opinion, the plans of this good man will be established and accepted by the Lord Jesus and God is delighted with the pleasant fruits of his good heart. I know that the steps that Biden has taken to help America have pleased me.
RICHARD T. CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City