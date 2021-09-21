Can Joe Biden make the Taliban great again? Apparently former Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Wagner, whose district included York County, thinks so. Republican Wagner’s been busy putting up 15 billboards featuring Joe Biden in military gear alongside the message ‘Making the Taliban Great Again’ all over the place. The billboards show Taliban fighters in typical poses and weaponry to get his message out.
Meanwhile Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is getting his digs in on Eric Bolling’s show, “The Balance” on Newsmax. He said Biden was at home in Delaware on Labor Day eating ice cream while Americans were being held hostage, 13 American service personnel were being slaughtered by a suicide bomber, and an aide worker and an innocent man stashing some water jugs was mistaken for someone having bomb-making materials, and several others were killed by a so-called over-the-horizon errant drone strike. The collateral damage was enormous.
After 20 years of America’s finest young people shedding their blood in a land worthy only of God’s righteous judgment and the handover of billions of dollars in the most sophisticated weaponry, I say “yes” to the question: Will Biden make the Taliban great again?
Not only has Biden made the Taliban great but he’s forever diminished our standing among the nations. Glenn Beck said it best: we have just witnessed the fall of an empire.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford