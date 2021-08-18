Remember when people wrote letters to The Daily Advance saying that “Donald Trump lied and people died?” And this one: Trump golfed while people died from the COVID virus? It was almost as if they thought the former president had divine powers or something. I remember rebutting the charges but they kept coming ... and still do ‘til this day.
But now, thankfully, Biden is providing some comic relief and rightly so. After all, the country was running so well until he took over and it went into the dumpster over night. Gone are the days of cheap gasoline and energy independence, world dominance and admiration by our enemies, border and immigration control, low inflation, sound policing and funding, a whacking program to keep our enemies in line and free from climate accords and outlandish trade programs with China and other nations that we always came out on the short end of the stick on. All of this and more happened while the Democrats were screaming impeachment.
But it’s Biden who’s on the ropes now. It’s Biden who’s hiding out at Camp David while America is ignominiously being chased out of Afghanistan ala Vietnam. It’s the third major war we’ve lost when you count Korea, which we decidedly lost.
Biden Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki has declared over the weekend that she’ll “be out of the office through the next weekend” and she won’t say why. Is it because this administration of Harris and Biden is unraveling and they don’t have an answer for what ails it?
In a letter in The Daily Daily Advance dated Thursday, Aug. 5, one local writer validated my claim that Democrats have no god and fear no god when he said “maybe one day (former President) Trump will up upgrade himself from god to a man.” It’s not just The Advance and its acolytes going crazy; it’s happening all over the country.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford