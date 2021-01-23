Joe Biden is now the 46th president of the U.S. But is he really the president of the U.S.? Well he was sworn in at the Capitol by Chief Justice John Roberts and his new office is the Oval Office in the West Wing of the White House. But is he really the president?
Some say he gave a great speech at his inauguration. Chris Wallace of Fox News in fact said it was the greatest inauguration speech he had ever heard. I doubt that! None the less, he’s entitled to his opinion.
Columnist Pat Buchanan said of Biden’s inaugural, “Joe Biden’s inaugural was the most confusing, contradictory and incoherent ever delivered from the steps of the Capitol, reflective of the mind of its author and the state of the Union he now leads.”
I watched it and like Biden or not, the formal transfer of power is a very moving occasion. That said, Biden stood at the podium like a bronze statue and gave a speech on unity and stopping the “uncivil war.”
To me, standing at that podium Biden just didn’t look natural; he appeared cold and stone faced. I then asked myself, is he really the president of the U.S.? He won both the popular vote and the electoral vote so officially he is the president.
All that said, I believe the White House is being run by his chief of staff and others who are telling him what to say, when to say it, what to sign, what not to sign, where to be and not to react to anything until he receives more direction.
A short clip of Biden in the Oval Office getting ready to sign executive orders showed him using note cards for a few comments that only lasted about 60-90 seconds.
Remember last October, before the election, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was talking about creating a “Commission on Presidential Capacity” to work on presidential transfer of power procedures under the 25th Amendment? She made clear it had nothing to do with former President Trump. If it had nothing to do with Trump then whom did it have something to do with?
Ever notice that Biden’s wife is never very far away? So I’ll ask again, is Biden really the president of the U.S.? One thing we know for sure from his campaign, his handlers are keeping him on a real short leash.
Hang on, because for the next year we’re going to be in for a wild ride. President Joe Biden doesn’t have the stamina or courage to stand up to his far left liberal base.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City