One of your columnists recently wrote that after four years of Donald Trump, “we can breathe again.” C’mon man, give me a break.
The next two years is going to be a wild ride, as Joe Biden isn’t calling the shots, believe me on this. He’s got the title of president of the United States but none of the authority because the government is being run by Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain & Company under the absolute control and direction of Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
The left knew when they chose Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee that he didn’t have the stamina or cognitive abilities to handle the job of president. That’s why the left chose him, they needed a person, just a warm body, living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue who would just do as he’s told and not ask questions.
Just watch Biden walk to the podium and see how unstable he appears. And when he’s at the podium, does he look lucid to you? I’ll be surprised if he makes it one year let alone four.
The far-left liberals have this under control. It’s a thing called the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. A president in declining health, unable to carry out the duties of president, is precisely what the 25th Amendment is for. Biden will become the poster child for the 25th Amendment.
It all fits together just perfectly. Vice President Kamala Harris will move into the White House and an unelected handpicked sycophant will replace her as vice president. Believe me, the far left has this all planned out and will execute it at a time and place of their choosing.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Who’s more likely, Biden or Trump, to hold unruly baby?
I read this story online. I’m using it for my own purpose: to provoke thought.
A mother of a 2-year-old was in a coffee shop, trying to fix a cup for herself. The baby was rambunctious and knocked the cup over, spilling some on the mom.
A man said to her, “I’m a grandfather. I love babies, and I’d be happy to hold your baby while you fix more coffee.”
She handed the baby to him with thanks, fixed her coffee, got her baby, and thanked the man.
That 18-year-old story on Instagram was told about one these two men: Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Guess which one?
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City