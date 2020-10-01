When voting, here is something to think about.
Just about everything we hear today talks about festering racial and income inequality and police failures. These problems are purported to be deeply rooted in our system and have been festering for decades.
Most want to blame these problems on President Donald Trump and award the presidency to Joe Biden.
However, when you look at it logically this does not make sense. President Trump’s four years in public office is hardly time to correct a decades-old problem.
Are we to believe Mr. Biden, who was in office for almost half-a-century, now suddenly has the answers? Should we reward half-a-century of proven failure with four years of the presidency?
ROBERT MUELLER
Elizabeth City
Whoever wins Nov. 3, we’ll get president we deserve
Generally, in life, we get what we deserve. This applies to our national life and to elections as well.
If we re-elect Donald Trump, it’ll be because we deserve Donald Trump.
If we elect Joe Biden, it’ll be because we deserve Joe Biden.
So, whoever wins the election on Nov. 3, he’ll be the one America deserves.
You can’t get much simpler than this.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Stop wasting time digging up dirt on each other
If our leaders and politicians would work together for our good instead of digging up dirt on each other, it sure would make a difference, don’t you think?
When I say “dirt,” I mean something they did as a teenager in their past.
I’m sure we’ve all done things in the past we wish we wouldn’t have done, now that we’re older and know better. I know I did.
We can’t change the past but we can learn from it and do differently now that we know better. It’s something to think about.
STELLA JERNIGAN
Elizabeth City