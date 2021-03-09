Joe Biden’s election as president delivered liberal Democrats the promises the party desired: executive orders wiping out the ones initiated by former President Donald Trump.
The first order destroyed the jobs of 1,000 Keystone pipeline employees. Other orders opened the border to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to be supported by U.S. taxpayers and stopped construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Before the election Biden promised to do away with the tax cuts initiated by President Trump. These and many other debacles will give China and Russia American jobs. You in the electorate must be delighted.
The COVID-19 virus that began in communist China has killed hundreds of thousands in our country. The communist military threat to our country will grow when the Washington swamp takes away our firearms and prohibits any speech offensive to its doctrine. Is our beloved United States being victimized by our inept government?
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Retailers’ ban on MyPillow backfires: Sales go up
Lordy! Lordy! Love the story about the Kohl’s stores not stocking MyPillows because of our main man, Mike Lindell, the inventor and founder of the company, and his hard-hitting-on-target documentary about how the Nov. 3 national election was stolen. I am a believer without question.
The attack on Lindell backfired on the few retailers who should regret getting involved in this leftist, anti-American and off-the-wall foolishness.
Costco went public and said their sales of Lindell’s MyPillows are up. And even off-the-chart Google reported MyPillow sales went up 40% after that.
I take it Lindell hit them where it hurts, and that is, in their pocketbook. If you’ve not seen Lindell’s documentary, look it up on YouTube and enjoy.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Editor’s note: There remains no credible evidence the Nov. 3 presidential election was stolen.