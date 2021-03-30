In November 2020 former President Barack Obama sat down for an interview for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” During the interview, the former president commented to Colbert how he might have maximized his stay in the White House as commander-in-chief, and about how he could’ve possibly extended his tenure.
He told Colbert: “I used to say if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in or front-man or front-woman and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating.”
Think about that for a minute. President Joe Biden just held a disastrous press conference in which even reporters commented that he used more notes and cards than any president they’ve ever seen.
We do know that Biden is struggling every day in the White House. He’s never left alone and he’s being controlled, told where to be and when, told exactly what to say and what not to say and what policies he’s for and what policies he’s against. When you see what Biden has already done it’s blatantly obvious that Obama has got his third term.
The really pathetic thing in all of this is that his wife, Jill Biden, and the rest of his family are allowing him to be used like this. How could anyone do that to their husband and what child would let that happen to his father?
Joe Biden is an embarrassment to the United States. He obviously has a hard time walking and a hard time putting sentences together. He can’t do anything by himself. One thing the left has proven, they can run the country without anyone in the White House.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City