As I ponder the state of our nation, I reflect on the civil rights movement. The 1960s were a turbulent time in our nation’s history, marred by assassinations, bombings, the Cold War, inequality, injustice, and more.
During his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, Dr. Martin Luther King stated, “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to open the doors of opportunity to all of God’s children.”
Despite the difficulties and frustrations, Dr. King and others forged ahead with a sense of urgency. Before the end of that decade, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed three landmark laws: the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Civil Rights Act of 1968. Change did not happen overnight, but the rays of light permeated and allowed our nation to grow into a better democracy.
Today, we are once again at a crossroads, confronted with myriad challenges: COVID, inflation, economic inequality, climate change, gerrymandering, extremism, polarization, and more. The question of where we go from here rings in my mind daily. One thing is sure: we cannot afford to move backward. Despite these challenges, there are opportunities to build upon the gains made since the ‘60s.
The Build Back Better Act is about more than climate change and clean energy; it intersects with many of our other challenges while creating good-paying, family-sustaining jobs and tackling inflation and our deficit. When passed, it will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in American history.
The time to act on climate change, economic injustice, health disparities, housing insecurity, and more is now. And we must do it intentionally with equity because the “rising tide” does not necessarily lift all boats. We cannot wait until the next crisis further exacerbates our challenges, and we cannot pass these challenges on to the next generation.
Build Back Better answers the “fierce urgency of now,” as Dr. King put it, and we should all be relentless in our efforts to make this bill law.
MONTRAVIAS KING
Garner
Editor’s note: The author is Clean Energy Campaigns director for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and a former member of Elizabeth City City Council.