The National Fraternal Order of Police reported 130 law enforcement personnel were attacked in ambush-style attacks in 2021. This was up 115% from the previous year. Logic would tell you this was a direct result of the “Defund the Police” movement and the reduction of punishment for attacks on police.
President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been silent about this. For political gain, they have allowed this movement to gain traction in leftist-run cities since 2020.
Recently, voters have outright rejected defunding of the police. Therefore, it seems the movement has changed its strategy. They are trying to reduce the police force by attacking officers’ morale.
District attorneys such as George Gascon of Los Angeles and Kim Foxx of Chicago are going lenient on crime, with no bail, less prosecution of crimes and reduced sentences.
Where is the national outrage?
Democratic mismanagement and poor policies have led to communities being consumed by gangs, violence, drugs and poverty. Democrats created this environment but the police are the ones having to walk a fine line cleaning it up.
It seems the Democratic Party is hanging police out to dry by letting criminals walk and by putting targets on their backs.
In the coming weeks, Biden will sign an executive order on police reform which will handcuff the police even more. Makes you wonder if the Democrats really care about law and order, the police or the inner cities.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City