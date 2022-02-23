Back on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, I submitted a letter to The Daily Advance about Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration and the start of the U.S. Civil War that mused about how the Biden administration could stumble into war as Lincoln did 161 years ago. However, the great minds at the Advance didn’t see the relevance so the letter was never published.
After all, it was so long ago and who really cares anyway? What, with two ignorant men, Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, arguing the fate of the nation nothing would come of the debates, right? But some 42 days after Lincoln’s inauguration America was tearing itself apart in a bitter and bloody war which many would argue we’ve never recovered from.
When you analyze the Lincoln and Biden mindsets you’ll find that both Oval Office occupiers came to power with one objective: to force compliance with their convictions at any costs, and if it comes to war, so be it!
To the careful reader you can’t escape the fact that Lincoln didn’t flinch and Biden hasn’t flinched one iota. In fact Lincoln doubled down — as has Biden —on anyone who dared question them about anything. Lincoln was known to fire and replace any general he thought was not a cold-blooded killer.
As I write this letter America has already sent troops and weaponry to poke our noses into another European war where two world wars were started so we can start sending body bags and horribly maimed people back home again. NATO countries are dragging their feet because they know our leaders want this war and we’ll bear any cost to engage in yet another war, even though we haven’t done due diligence into the last war we started.
America seems hell-bent on defending everybody’s borders but our own. We’ve got Canadian truck driver issues at the northern border, the southern border is wide open to invasion, North Korea and China threaten from the west and now Biden is salivating to “defend” Ukraine’s borders!
If history is any indication of how this thing might turn out we’re staring another American civil war and World War Three down the gun barrel, folks.