Thank you, President Biden.
Thank you for believing in America and all of our citizens.
Thank you for investing in America and the American people, all the American people.
Thank you for trying to work with everyone, even those who have chosen to mock you and to denigrate your actions.
Thank you for trying to work with the folks who tried and failed on Jan. 6th to overthrow the government of the United States of America.
Thank for working to pass bipartisan legislation that will build America back better.
Thank you for putting America in a position of leadership in the world once again. Thank you for representing America in a way that makes all Americans proud.
Is it enough? No, but it is a good start.
With the support and the help and the participation of good people, America is on the road to greatness once again.
AL DELGARBINO
Shiloh