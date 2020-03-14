Isn’t there someone in Joe Biden’s life who loves him enough to tell him enough is enough, it’s time to drop out of the presidential race?
What is Jill Biden thinking? Surely she and everyone close to Joe realize that this man is not up for the challenge. Biden is no longer the “Crazy Uncle Joe” that people found endearing.
When he’s not sniffing women’s hair or inappropriately touching them or getting arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela, he doesn’t know what state he’s in, what office he’s running for, who his wife or sister are and what imaginary gun he swears he’s not going to confiscate. AR-14? Really?
He can’t even cite the Declaration of Independence saying, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by, go, you know the, you know the thing.”
Biden is now making multiple gaffes at every speech and it is now downright embarrassing. Is this how his family and friends want him to be remembered?
This is no longer cute or funny. It’s sad. This man is quickly losing all semblance of comprehension and thoughts. This is quickly becoming an episode of Weekend at Bernie’s, but the star is now Biden. We know this is all about power and the Democrats’ unhinged hatred toward President Trump because he just keeps winning and winning.
The Democrats and media will prop Biden up and pray he makes it to November in their feeble hopes that he can defeat Trump. Funny how these same hypocrites feign concern over Trump’s state of mind and mental capacity, yet provide cover for Biden’s constant lies and feeble attempts at putting two coherent sentences together.
This is only going to get worse for Biden and the truly sad thing is that the Democrats and their right arm, the media, couldn’t care less.
Mark Goddard
Currituck