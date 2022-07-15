Remember when Donald Trump warned America that Joe Biden would be selling out America to enrich his family?
In the middle of a historic gas crisis, Biden has shipped one million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China-owned Sinopec, which his son Hunter is part-owner of through his private equity firm, BHR Partners.
Millions of Americans can’t afford to put gas in their vehicles to go to work and Biden’s selling our oil to our #1 enemy. Now he’s going to Saudi Arabia to beg for its oil.
If I hated America and I wanted to see it destroyed, I would do exactly what Biden is doing every day. Besides selling our oil reserves to China and leaving our borders wide open, he’s sending over $54 billion to Ukraine, a country most Americans can’t find on a map, because Russia invaded it. Ukraine’s border is more important to Biden than the U.S. border.
He’s wrecked our economy and demoralized our citizens. This is not just incompetence, this is intentional.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Where oil sold not the point — adding to global supply is
Of the 30 million barrels of oil the Biden administration recently sold from the U.S.’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve, 950,000 barrels were sold April 21 to Unipec America, a Houston-based subsidiary of China’s state-owned Sinopec firm. Two-thirds of the remainder was sold to firms that shipped it to Europe, which is trying to buy less Russian oil in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
These sales from the SPR were not unusual, according to oil industry experts quoted by The Washington Post and PolitiFact, both of which have looked at the issue. Then President Barack Obama ordered the release of 60 million barrels of oil in 2012, The Washington Post noted July 12, to ease the disruption to the global oil supply caused by the Libyan civil war. Most of that oil was purchased by U.S. subsidiaries of firms headquartered in Singapore, the Netherlands, Britain and the U.S., the Post reported.
By federal law, the U.S. sells oil from the SPR through competitive auction and cannot dictate where it’s shipped once companies purchase it. As long as a foreign company is “in good standing” with the U.S., they can’t be barred from bidding on the oil or buying it if they are the highest bidder. And because the oil is purchased by private companies at auction, the U.S. has no knowledge of where the oil is headed until it ends up there.
Oil industry experts, however, say focusing on where oil sold from the SPR ends up misses the whole point of why the oil is sold in the first place. Presidents sell oil from SPR to increase the overall global supply of oil, because in theory the more oil there is in supply in global markets, the more likely the price for consumers will eventually come down.
As for whether the sale of U.S. oil from the SPR to Unipec America benefited Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, the Washington Post reported that the younger Biden was a principal in a private equity firm known as BHR Partners that bought a stake in Sinopec Marketing, a subsidiary of Sinopec, in 2015.
However, a lawyer for Hunter Biden said in 2021 that the president’s son “no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly” in BHR. That suggests Hunter Biden did not benefit from Unipec America’s purchase of oil from the SPR.
— The editors