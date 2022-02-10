Why did candidate Joe Biden in a debate say he would select a Black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court? Everyone knows it was to gain support from Black politicians like Jim Clyburn, media personalities and Black voters.
“It is long overdue” he said in the debate. We also all know that being a Black woman is not the most important criteria for Biden’s nominee: Being a radical progressive will be. So a female African-American conservative or centralist judge is not going to make the cut.
We know this since then Sens. Biden and Barack Obama held up the appointment of then President George Bush’s nominee, Judge Janice Rogers Brown, to the U.S. Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit from 2003-05.
Here’s a quote from Judge Brown from 1999, “Where government advances — and it advances relentlessly — freedom is imperiled, community impoverished, religion marginalized and civilization itself jeopardized. I am not preaching anarchy. A little government is necessary, but a little government goes a long way. Humongous government is not a good thing. In the modern welfare state, the source of wealth and power is the government. Government acts as a giant siphon, extracting wealth, creating privilege and power and redistributing it.”
That’s a great statement. It is easy to understand why progressive, humongous-government Democrats would dislike Judge Brown.
To defeat racial divisions and the progressives’ march towards Marxism, we need the emergence of more conservative-minded African Americans like Thomas Sowell, Tim Scott and Judge Brown.
Marxism will remain a threat as long as Democrats can benefit by exploiting race.