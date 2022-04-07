Here is a shocker headline recently from FOX News: “Biden administration endorses transgender youth sex-change operations, ‘top surgery,’ hormone therapy.” The story’s subhead stated: “WH encourages gender reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, hormone therapy for transgender minors.”
Something tells me there should be something illegal in all of this. Merriam-Webster defines minor as “a person who is not yet old enough to have the rights of an adult.” The operative word here is “minors.”
According to FOX, “The Department of Health and Human Services’ released a document recently titled ‘Gender Affirming Care and Young People.’ The same day, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network — another subset of the HHS — released a parallel document titled, ‘Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.’ The HHS documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including: ‘Top’ surgery — to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;’ and ‘Bottom’ surgery — surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”
What have we become as a society when the president of the United States is endorsing sex-change operations for minors? On top of this the NTCSN goes out of its way to assure the public that the use of gender-affirming methods such as surgery and hormone replacement are not child abuse — most likely in response to recent policy decision in Texas that made such treatments illegal.
The article doesn’t mention anything about parents being notified. And so the Biden administration has taken the initiative with minors in correcting what the government sees as God’s mistakes. The Biden administration is pure evil!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Politico published a story on March 25 in which it interviewed three transgender health experts, including Laura Taylor, medical director of the Keck Medicine of University of Southern California Gender-Affirming Care Program. According to the story, “in all states, minors who seek transgender treatment need parental consent.”
The Politico story quotes Taylor on the issue of parental consent: “’I’ve had lots of patients who make an appointment the week of their 18th birthday because they are sitting at home, identify as trans and have dysphoria,’ or the discomfort or distress some transgender people experience when their bodies don’t align with their gender, Taylor said. ‘Even though legally they could have seen a pediatric provider, it requires parental consent.’”
The Politico story also notes that the American Pediatric Association’s guidelines “stress the importance of parental involvement in care decisions, and also stress the importance of family-based counseling.”