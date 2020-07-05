Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is at it again with his gaffes.
He came out of seclusion in Delaware and showed up in nearby Pennsylvania where he must have thought he could remember where he was. Almost the first thing out of his mouth was his reference to the number of deaths from the conronavirus as 120 million.
Wow! He later caught himself but it was too late. President Donald Trump picked up on it immediately and the rest is history.
Biden is 77 years old and going on 100. Yikes!
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh