After so much anticipation and speculation, the much-ballyhooed face-off between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week seemed more like two fighters circling each other in the ring, with one being afraid and the other glad of it.
Putin seemed the more fearful and kept looking away as if Biden had bad breath or something. Perhaps it was Biden’s grinning teeth that made Putin turn away. Whatever it was, it wasn’t what I had expected or hoped for. We Trump supporters were a-lookin’ for blood but we got none.
Like I’ve said before, I’m a-root’n for Putin but Yahoo reported he turned philosophical after shaking hands with and staring the devil in his face, saying he was convinced that “there’s no happiness in life” and “there’s only a mirage on the horizon” or something like that.
Putin never said that awful thing about Donald Trump. But I’ve been saying the same thing about Biden all along, and now you have a valid second opinion to substantiate my claim.
Maybe Putin realized that Biden was the better communist. Of course, any patriot could have told Putin there’s no happiness in America until Biden’s gone and Trump’s back in. Only the socialist Democrats and media sorts love Biden and his craziness. And please remember this: Biden and the Democrats are doing exactly what they accused Trump of and impeached him for before running him out of office.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford