Recently, the Biden administration introduced its new $5.8 trillion budget that’s a whopping 22% increase over the 2020 budget. This budget is filled with many new spending initiatives while expanding most current programs.
Comically, the Biden administration has called the budget “fiscally responsible.”
Furthermore, the administration is misleading the American people about the economy. Biden officials are taking credit for record job growth and economic growth numbers even though these reflect the recovery from the economic shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, they are blaming just about everyone for the inflation except their own policies. They’re demonizing American companies to deflect blame.
The Democratic party loves spending but seems to despise the source of revenues. The source is capitalism. Almost every American is a capitalist. We take capital, either in the form of money or assets, and invest in the pursuit of gain.
From electricians to truck drivers, from entrepreneurs to bartenders, from salespeople to nurses, we all develop marketable skills which become our assets in search of financial rewards.
Last week, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made a statement about capitalism. She said “most people don’t really know what capitalism is. But most people are not capitalists because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires.”
We may not all be billionaires but capitalism provides upward mobility like no other system in the history of the world. The innovation and wealth capitalism creates stimulates our nation and improves our lives.
I’d say to Ms. Cortez, we know what capitalism is. And we will not let it be destroyed.