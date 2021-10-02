It’s time for Biden voters to face facts. They voted for this unmitigated disaster. Americans are still stranded and held hostage in Afghanistan. An Afghan aid worker and seven innocent children were killed in Biden’s drone strike. Billions of dollars in weapons and equipment were left for the Taliban. Thirteen U.S. troops murdered with no consequences or response from Biden and still nobody has been fired.
Biden is also responsible for thousands of poor migrants being brutalized in Mexico. These are humanitarian disasters on a massive scale.
Biden is a diminished man living in a world of delusion. And now the entire world knows it. In addition, every single American who voted for Joe Biden is indirectly responsible for America’s dramatic decline.
And it’s not just overseas or at the border. They voted on emotion due to unhinged hatred for Donald Trump.
Of course, the corrupt corporate media is also responsible for the incredible mess Biden has caused. The press did everything it could to demean and destroy Trump, resulting in the most incompetent leader in American history in the Oval Office.
Of course, the Democratic Party is also responsible for the madness that’s on vivid display for the world to see. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to answer questions about Afghanistan, and why should she? She can’t even explain why her own district is in shambles, overrun with criminality and chaos.
Like most Americans, I cringe when Biden or Press Secretary Jen Psaki try to answer questions or read the teleprompter. There is no longer any debate about this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cannot run the country and the damage they are doing is incalculable.
More and more Americans know this as countless chants of “F Joe Biden” are breaking out at college and pro football stadiums, music concerts, restaurants, and public gatherings across America. American citizens are increasingly fed up with the blatant hypocrisy of COVID-19 mandates and incompetence from this administration. November 2022 can’t come soon enough.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck