Rejoice America! The Democrats have control of both houses of Congress and Joe Biden is now president. It will now be easy to pass legislation to address the issues facing our country.
President Biden has already begun implementing some of his promised changes. Let’s review his accomplishments during the first 30 days in office:
1. Cancellation of the XL Pipeline project, putting 1,000 people out of work.
2. Reversal of President Trump’s immigration policies. As a result, 25,000 immigrants flooded across the Texas border. All are homeless and will have to be fed, clothed and provided health care. I don’t see where that helps the average American.
3. The average price for a gallon of gas is up 25%. If it continues to rise at just half that rate, it will be over $8 a gallon by the end of the year.
4. Proposed a massive, nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid and stimulus package and supports legislation to double the minimum wage. If approved, the minimum wage would increase to $15 an hour over the next four years. And at the same time, unemployment and inflation will increase. Income taxes will be through the roof. Someone has to pay for all this. Just how much will this aid package really cost? Here are some numbers to think about: If 50 million American families were to receive a one-time check of $18,000, there would still be almost a trillion dollars left. Where is all the money going?
5. Promised to commit $4 billion to help distribute the new coronavirus vaccines. The problem with that is he promised it to foreign countries, while millions of Americans have yet to receive the vaccine. What a patriotic gesture.
We can give him credit for one accomplishment, though: making a lot of foreign countries glad that Trump is gone. By the time Biden’s term is over, all of America will appreciate the slogan, “Make America Great Again!”
TOMMY REESE
Camden
Editor’s note: Multiple news outlets have reported that President Biden’s reversal of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy will allow 25,000 people with pending asylum cases, now housed in Mexico, to slowly begin entering the U.S. Politifact also said in a March 2 story that average gas prices have increased 10% since Biden became president Jan. 20.