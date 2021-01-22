If you find what I share with you offensive then you have not done your homework and are one of those who take what is handed to you.
During my many travels since 1975 I've followed the shenanigans of Joe Biden. He was a nothing then and he continues to be a nothing today. Do your homework and you'll see this for yourself.
I am not a debater, but I would like very much to take him on and expose him to the voters who blindly voted for him. We need the likes of Donald J. Trump to be the chief executive officer and president of our United States of America.
Also, the people who stormed the nation's Capitol Building on Jan. 6 were set up by those who are anti-democracy and anti-you and me who support this, the greatest nation on earth.
What Democrats tried to fool the viewers with did not work. Democrats need to sleep well, for there are some of us who continue, and shall continue, forever to support and abide by the Constitution to protect us.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh