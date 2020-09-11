Most people believe the Wright brothers invented the airplane, Henry Ford the automobile and either George Stephenson, William Murdock, Richard Trevithick or William Reynolds invented the steam locomotive. However, the truth is many people had a hand in developing most of the modern technologies we take for granted today.
But not according to Joe Biden. He says the electric light bulb was invented by a black man named Lewis Howard Latimer. But Biden is wrong: Latimer had no more to do with inventing the light bulb than you or I did. He already had a working light bulb; he simply improved on the filament, which given the time, someone would have eventually discovered that tungsten was the better metal.
That's always the case with new technology. The Wrights developed powered flight but they never envisioned the jet engine; nor did early steam engineers envision the diesel engine. That in no way denies Latimer's contribution to the light bulb. He was a gifted inventor in his own right. Just like Joe Biden is a liar in his own right.
Another point missing in Biden's education is that Latimer was not all black. Latimer's grandfather was a white man named Mitchell Latimer and his grandmother was a slave named Margaret Olmsted of Norfolk, Virginia. I did a stack of copy paper on Genealogy.com to dig out the truth.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford