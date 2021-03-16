Only month two of the Joe Biden presidency and so far, we have lost over 52,000 jobs in oil. That’s $1.6 billion in lost gross wages. All the while, gas prices are skyrocketing.
Antifa, which Democrats say is just an idea, continue to riot and burn down Portland, Seattle, and other cities. We sent thousands of our military to D.C. to sleep in a freezing parking garage with one power outlet and one bathroom who still remain there today. Interesting how Donald Trump continued building a wall to protect America and Americans, yet Biden and the Dems built a fence armed by U.S. military to protect themselves.
Biden created a new federal property mask mandate, which he broke countless times already while he mumbles and stumbles through every talk he gives.
This international embarrassment’s cognitive decline is staggering. In Texas during one of his rare public talks he bungled names off a teleprompter and stated, “What am I doing here?”
He halted the $2,000 stimulus checks he promised. He paused a Trump administration order to lower the cost of insulin and epinephrine. Eight Chinese bombers, four fighters, and one sub-hunter just breached Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, crossing the Taiwan Strait. He bombed Syria.
Almost everything he’s done in two months has benefited other countries and hurt Americans. It’s so bad, over a dozen House Democrats want Biden to give up sole control to the nuclear codes.
Now poor Mr. Potato Head is feeling the liberal Democrats’ wrath like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s Rice, Land O Lakes butter, sports team names, statues, school names, songs like “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and countless other things Democrats get their feelings hurt by. Maybe Democrats can send out a list of things they aren’t offended by. But on the plus side, at least Biden hasn’t tweeted anything mean.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck