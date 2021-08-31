To all Democrats and Joe Biden voters, are you paying attention yet? Feeling ashamed and embarrassed yet? Are you even capable of it? Remember when Barack Obama himself stated, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (expletive) things up”? What part of that didn’t you understand?
Those of you who clutched your pearls in horror at Donald Trump’s alleged lies, are you now able to apologize as Biden and his administration lie to you about Afghanistan?
A letter writer who recently called Trump the “liar incarnate,” I wonder how they are feeling today? We now have a Taliban flag flying over the US embassy in Kabul. Are Democrats more upset that the American flag is down, or that the LGBTQ flag is down?
We still have thousands of American citizens held hostage who are in terror as they try to get to the airport and escape Afghanistan. Taliban terrorists are now armed with billions of dollars in U.S. weapons while there is murder in the streets and mothers trying to hand their babies over a fence to U.S. soldiers. Don’t Democrats care about those children — or is just the ones coming across the southern U.S. border? Al Qaeda, Islamic State and the Taliban are now emboldened, and Biden says this was the plan all along?
Looks like the big, mean orange man was right all along, wasn’t he? He told us to protect our borders, bring manufacturing back home, be energy independent and depend less on other countries and he warned us about China and Russia all while Biden and his administration make those countries stronger with more influence all over the globe.
For any independents reading this, it’s quite simple and obvious: Democrats stand for open borders, mask mandates, vaccine passports, massive government spending and higher taxes. Republicans stand for America and freedom.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck