On May 19, 2016, then Vice President Joe Biden proudly told the National Urban League’s legislative policy conference he was worried about facing retirement because he had never held a private-sector job.
The crowd laughed. They must have thought Biden was the greatest thing since sliced bread. Here was the vice president of the United States bragging he had never been gainfully employed and had never cashed a paycheck — ever!
Biden even conned Mark McManus of the United Association, the union of plumbers, fitters, welders and service techs, and Richard Trumka of the Teamsters Union into supporting him and immediately stabbed them in the back. These are two implacable enemies whom no one needs. Watch out, Joe Biden!
Then came Donald Trump, the man with a plan who promised jobs, a paycheck in every pocket, full employment and getting America back on track, and beefing up the military.
He delivered but the leftists hated him for it. They didn’t want a job — they wanted a utopian world where everything was free. So they hounded Trump from office and replaced him with a man who proudly says he’s never been gainfully employed in his life.
The left vilified Trump, saying he golfed during a pandemic while people were dying. But they never said a word about Biden who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. Numbers vary but most accounts say thousands of skilled workers lost good-paying jobs in the middle of winter during the same pandemic the left used to bring Trump down.
According to John Kerry, the former senator and secretary of state and Biden’s climate envoy, there are good jobs for the laid-off pipeline workers in the solar panel industry, which is an American invention. Trouble is, they’ll need to move to China because that’s where 50 to 73% of all the world’s solar panels are made.
Call the union hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma to see if they can place you on a good-paying Chinese solar panel job. Lots of luck!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Editor’s note: According to Politifact, TC Energy, the company behind the XL Pipeline, says President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling permits for the project cost 1,000 union jobs. The company also had estimated the project generating 11,000 jobs this year.