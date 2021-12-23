From the Angel of Death, also known as President Biden, comes this stark warning. “I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would have otherwise done. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase .... We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”
Biden added: “But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death.”
Is this the president or, as Todd Starnes, wrote, “The Angel of Death?” I truly feel sorry for this guy. He’s the president of the United States, the leader of the free world and this is his Christmas message? A message like this doesn’t come from a sane person.
Then to top it off Jeffrey Zients, counselor to the president, repeated the warning the following day while giving an update from the COVID-19 task force. “We are intent on not letting omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated,” Zients said. “You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.”
So what Biden and Zients are saying is that if you get sick and/or die it’s your fault. It’s all your fault!
Biden needs to follow the lead of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, who publicly declared earlier this month that in Colorado the COVID-19 emergency is “over.”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City